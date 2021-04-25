BBK8 Eviction 9th Week: These Two Contestants in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is currently at its peak and the show has become more interesting than before. The ninth week of elimination is all set to take place. Raghu, Rajeev, Vaishnavi, Prashanth S, Nidhi, and Manju have been nominated for this week's elimination.

Colors Kannada released the new promo of the elimination round. In the Promo, it seems that they will no special guest for this weekend episode also. And the elimination process will be done by some tasks. In the promo, contestants will play some games to know who is safe. For the danger zone, the contestant will get red color.

We can see in the promo that there is high tension in the contestant of the elimination round. Most of the audience are expecting that Prashanth S and Rajeev are in a danger zone and Divya S, Manju, Vaishnavi, and Raghu are in the safe zone. If the buzz is believed Rajeev is evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, but it is yet to be confirmed. BBK viewers are expecting some twist in the eviction round. Let's wait and watch will Rajeev will get evicted from glass house or not. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.