BBK8 Eviction 6th Week: Kichcha Sudeep Hints at Double Elimination

Colors Kannada has dropped the latest promo of the Kannada reality show Bigg Boss Season 8. After much speculation over who will get eliminated from the house this week, Sudeep in the promo is seen hinting at double elimination in the sixth week. In the promo, Sudeep asks the housemates to vote for two contestants that should get evicted from the glass house. Most of the contestants voted for Divya Suresh and Prashanth Sambargi for elimination this week.

There is still confusion over the elimination because it is still not confirmed whether it will be double elimination or fake elimination Netizens have been saying that Wild Card entrant Vyjayanthi Adiga gave up on her own. In fact, it is learnt that she offered to go out in place of Shamanth after elimination was announced. And some say Samanth is playing well, he should get one more chance to prove himself.

But one thing is for sure Bigg Boss makers have to up their game to ensure they get TRPs. After all, they are competing against one of the most watched sporting events in the world—the cash rich Indian Premier League IPL 2021.