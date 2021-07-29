BBK8 Elimination: Will Vaishnavi Get Exit Pass This Week?

Vaishnavi Gowda is the most popular contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. The show is inching closer to the Grand Finale. There is no denying that although she was a familiar face to Kannada TV audience, Vaishnavi has gained immense popularity among fans and more fame among small screen viewers after stepping into the BBK house. And we have no doubt that after stepping out of the glass house, Vaishnavi will be flooded with great offers. It is known that in every language of Bigg Boss, it has so happened that the elimination was not entirely based on votes. At times, the channel airing the show, eliminates a particular contestant in place of another contestant for the sake of TRP ratings.

Now, the latest we hear from the BBK house is that there will be another twist in next week's elimination. Grapevine has it that Vaishnavi might get evicted in place of Divya Suresh. Vaishnavi is seen lagging in the game these days. Yes, she is trying hard to win the tasks, but it seems that luck is not favouring her. Anyway, if Vaishnavi wins the captaincy task this week, then she will definitely enter into the BBK final round. If not, she might be sent home. Divya Suresh may not be evicted because of the TRP ratings. Of late, BBK viewers are all hearts for Divya Suresh and Shamanth Jodi, So Colors Kannada might keep that till the last week of the finale episode. What do you think? Will Vaishnavi get evicted this week in place of Divya Suresh?

