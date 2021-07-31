BBK8 Elimination Today: Aravind KP Out of Danger Zone

It is known that Aravind KP is the most popular contestant of Season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada. He has a huge and powerful fan following on social media. From day one of the show, Aravind KP has left the viewers impressed with his style of playing the game. This contestant has even broken records in Kannada Bigg Boss history by winning most of the tasks. Aravind has also donned the captaincy hat and ruled the BBK house three times. We have told you earlier too that Aravind KP earns the highest number of votes when he is in the nomination list.

Now, his fans have proved it yet again by breaking the voting record. Yes, in this week's nominations, Aravind KP is said to have received the highest number of votes compared to last week. Aravind KP fans are working overtime, requesting BBK viewers to vote for him. They want him to stay back in the house at any cost. Although they are confident he can do it, there is no guarantee in Bigg Boss till the last minute as to who will win the show.

So, Aravind KP haters say that he has hired PRs to manipulate BBK viewers. Let's wait and watch tonight's Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe episode to see which contestants are safe today and who are in the danger zone.