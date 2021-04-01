BBK8: Eliminate Everybody And Bring in New Contestants, Say Kannada Bigg Boss Viewers

BBK8 Update: The fifth week of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has managed to keep viewers and show buffs glued to their TV screens with a lot of drama, emotional moments, and task performances by the contestants.

In the previous episode, the audience was impressed by Vaishnavi and Divya Suresh's performance in the pool balance task. On the other hand, netizens are tweeting to Sudeep asking him to evict everyone from the house except Manja, Rajeev, Divya U, Arvind, and Divya S. They have been asking the host to bring in new contestants. They seem to be unhappy with the show maker's choice of contestants for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

The nominated contestants for week 5 include Prashanth Sambargi, Shankar Ashwath, Shamanth, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, and Shubha Poonja. Netizens say that Arvind and Subha will be saved this week while Shamanth has chances of getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

BBK8 fans are bored by the contestants as they are not playing properly and requesting BBK8 to bring new contestants on board.