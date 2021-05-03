BBK8: Don't Be A Cry Baby, Sudeep Advises Prashanth Sambargi

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 is getting interesting and guess what? BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep is back in control and how! In his first interaction with contestants after a two week hiatus, Kichcha took complete stock of the situation in the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

Among other things, the BBK host is heard telling Prashanth Sambargi that babies do get attention and milk when they cry but it doesn't happen all the time. So basically, Kichcha Sudeep asks Prashanth Sambargi not to be a cry baby all the time.

It is known that Prashanth declared a fast after a showdown with housemates. And Twitter saw a flood of messages from netizens asking Colors Kannada to pay heed to Prashanth's woes.

Sudeep's lecture to Prashanth today seems to be in response to that. Let's see what else is in store for Bigg Boss Kannada viewers. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.