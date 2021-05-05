Bigg Boss Kannada season is all set to end in a couple of weeks from now. The show makers are making every effort to impress the viewers by introducing new tasks in the game. The contestants are also fighting with each other to grab a chance to lift the trophy of the season. All those who are hooked to the show must be familiar with you the popular BBK8 contestant, Divya Uruduga? She has been grabbing the headlines ever since she entered the show Bigg Boss house.

One of the reasons for her popularity is her loyalty to housemate Aravind KP. Divya's chemistry with Aravind KP, the top contender to win the Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 title is much talked about. The two are the show runner's favourite too as all the promos revolve around them.

Now, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that Divya Uruduga would opt out of the house owing to health issues. The makers could eliminate Divya Uruduga and sent her home so she recovers soon.

But dearest fans of Divya need not feel disheartened because even if she steps out of the house, there is every chance of her making a comeback into the show after a while.

However, another theory is that Colors Kannada may not send Divya home as her presence in the house and her rapport with Aravind is providing entertainment to viewers. Also, we all know that all the selected Kannada Bigg Boss 8 contestants who are now in the house had been quarantined and tested before they entered the house. So it may not be possible to do that again. So let's hope Divya recovers soon in the house itself.

Why do you think will happen? Will Bigg Boss send Divya out at the cost of losing their TRPs? Let us know your thoughts. Also, Watch this space for more updates.