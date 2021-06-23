BBK8: Divya Uruduga vs Suresh For Bigg Boss Captaincy

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings, the most anticipated reality show, is now streaming on Colors Kannada. The first episode of the second innings has piqued the interest of BBK8 viewers.

Earlier, Colors Kannada had released a new promo of Bigg Boss second innings where we could see contestants fighting. BBK viewers were very desperate to watch the fight between Divya U and Divya S.

Bigg Boss immediately assigned Divya U and Divya S the bindi task as soon as they entered the BBK house. The task decides captaincy teams, where Divya S wins. Netizens are happy to see Divya Suresh with full energy in the second innings compared to the first innings. They say that the bindi task was easy for Divya S she is taller than Divya U. But it won't be wrong to say that both of them gave their best and made the episode more interesting. Let us watch if Divya Suresh will continue to put in the same effort in the coming days too.