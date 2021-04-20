BBK8: Divya Uruduga Popular Because Of Aravind, Say Netizens

Actress Divya Uruduga and Biker Aravind KP are the cutest couple in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Aravind KP and Divya U fans who are mighty impressed with the happenings inside the house, have fallen in love with the couple's chemistry.

Netizens are saying that the entire show revolves around Divya U and Aravind KP. They just can't take their eyes off their TV sets, thanks to the love birds. The couple has gained a huge fan following on Social Media platforms too. Show buffs, who regularly watch the show, have been sharing pictures of Aravind and Divya on Twitter and Instagram.

Earlier on Twitter, netizens conducted a poll on Divya U and Aravind KP. They gave three options in the poll Divya U, Aravind KP, and Aravind KP and Divya U. In which 53% are both Arvind and Divya Uruduga fans and 34% are only #Arvind fans and 13% are only #DivyaUruduga fans. By this polling result, BBK fans have inferred that Divya U is nothing without Aravind KP. They are also of the view that Aravind KP is playing his game single-handedly while Divya U is playing under his support and guidance.