BBK8: Divya Uruduga Out Of Top Five Finalists Race?

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Uruduga is one of the strong and popular contestants in the current edition of the show. She is also one of the strong contenders for the winner's title and a huge competition to her peers in the house.

Divya is leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers of Bigg Boss. She is the first captain in the second innings and the first female captain of this season. The latest buzz on social media is that Divya Uruduga's hand was injured during a task which has upset fans of Divya. Bigg Boss viewers are saying on social media that it could be a minor injury and nothing to worry about.

The entire episode of Divya Uruduga's hand injury will get telecasted in the episode tonight. On the other hand, the buzz is that Divya Uruduga might step out of the house like she did when she was down with an UTI in the first innings.

If Divya Uruduga really steps out of the house due to her hand injury, then, she may not be in the top five finalists race. Yes, she could be out of the race to clinch the trophy. Rumors are also doing the rounds that the host Sudeep might eliminate Divya Uruduga this week citing the reason of her hand injury. We know that If Divya Uruduga gets eliminated, the show will not be interesting as it is now.

Arivya fans will definitely miss her a lot. Not to mention Aravind KP will feel lonely in the house without her. Hope, Divya Uruduga recovers soon and doesn't have to step out of the house. Let's wait and watch the upcoming episodes of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 to see what happens.

