BBK8: Divya Uruduga Or Vaishnavi Gowda, Who Can Beat Aravind KP? Read More

Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi Gowda are the most popular female contestants in the house. Both of them enjoy a huge fan following outside the house. While some people who are promoting the contestants could be the official PR teams, there is no doubt that a good chunk of them are loyal and genuine fans of the contestants. Both Vaishnavi and Divya have left an indelible mark in the hearts of BBK viewers with their performance. These two strong contestants have the capacity to get highest votes whenever they figure in the nomination list for elimination.

On the other hand, Divya and Vaishnavi fans who are trying to save them from every eviction, will make sure to get them the trophy with their votes. If by any chance, Divya Uruduga or Vaishnavi Gowda become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 from the votes of their fans, then, they will surely create history in Kannada Bigg Boss.

If Vaishnavi or Divya clinch the winner's title, then she will be only the second female contestant to to win Kannada Bigg Boss 8. It may be recalled that Sandalwood actress Shruti won the season 3 of Kannada Bigg Boss. However, this is easier said than done given that there is a general sentiment that Aravind KP will win the trophy.

Will Divya Uruduga or Vaishanvi Gowda be able to beat Aravind KP to become winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 is yet to be seen.

However, we have no doubts that Divya and Vaishnavi will surely be among the top five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. We are guessing this through the game and fan following on social media. Correct us, if we are wrong in the comments section below.