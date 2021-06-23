BBK8: Divya Uruduga Or Divya Suresh, Who WIll Get Nominated First in Second Innings?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the popular reality show in Karnataka. Kannada Bigg Boss second innings will hit the airwaves from today at 6 pm. For those who joined late to the story, Colors Kannada are releasing back to back show promos of Bigg Boss second innings on their official Twitter page.

A section of the audience are extremely excited to see Sudeep and their own favourite contestants being back on the show. Colors Kannada are not leaving any stone unturned in promoting the Kannada second innings to reach a wider audience as well as to grab the viewers attention. The show organisers are all set to begin the real game from launch day itself to spice things up inside the house.

According to our sources, Bigg Boss makers are likely to assign a task for each jodi, whoever loses will get nominated directly for this week eviction. Apparently, the first task in the second innings to be a fight for nominations.

Divya Uruduga who is the popular contestant in Kannada Bigg Boss is likely to fight with Divya Suresh. Divya Uruduga fans are wishing her to won the task and urging her to grab the winner's title. Definitely, Divya Uruduga will be in the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

