BBK8 Divya Uruduga Injured in Jacket Tasks

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8-second innings has completed two weeks successfully and entered the third week in full swing. Colors Kannada has been ruling the TRP charts from day one. According to BBK live viewers, Bigg Boss assigned a jacket task to the contestants, during which they will be divided into two teams. Team Blue members are Aravind KP, Priyanka T, Shubha, Prashanth S, and Vaishnavi. Team Green are Manju P, Divya Suresh, Divya U, Shamanth, and Chandrachud.

The two team leaders should wear jackets and the opposite team member should stick a star on the opposite leader's jacket. In this process, Divya U gets injured. We wonder if it's serious.

It is known that Divya U has made a strong comeback and performing tasks better than before. However, tonight's episode will be more interesting for BBK viewers as Divya U and Aravind KP are on the opposite sides. Lets us wait and watch which team is going to win, Team Blue or Team Green.