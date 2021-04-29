BBK8: Divya Uruduga Focus Only on Aravind and Not on Game, Say Netizens

The most talked-about couple in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8--Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga enjoys a huge fan following outside the glass house. From day one of the show, Aravind is fully focused on his game and when it comes to tasks he does not care about personal bonding. BBK viewers say if Aravind KP continues this strategy, he will definitely win the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

But when it comes to Divya Uruduga, she seems to have lost sight of her game by always sticking to Aravind KP. BBK viewers say Divya U is not concentrating on her game and she is always hanging around with Aravind KP. BBK viewers feel that Divya's presence or absence I'm the house doesn't make a difference to Aravind as his concentration remains on the game. Viewers say Divya U should know that and start her game at least now. They feel that Divya has the capacity to give tough competition to Aravind KP after reaching this far in the game.

Let's see if Divya ups her game in the coming days. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.