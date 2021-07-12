BBK8: Divya Uruduga a Cry Baby in Second Innings, Says Sudeep

Divya Uruduga, the most loved contestant in season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada. Divya U has earned the love of millions of BBK viewers' hearts and become a household name after her stint in the house. In the first innings, Divya U's focus used to be mostly in her housemate Aravind KP. Or course the chemistry between her and Aravind KP and Divya U on the small screen became a huge plus for Colors Kannada with BBK8 gaining fandom and TRPs like never before. It is known that right from the first innings, Divya U has been a bit sensitive and seen crying over small reasons.

In yesterday's episode, Kichcha Sudeep grilled Divya U over her captaincy and her performance. He also reprimanded her for being unfair during a task. After Sudeep's words, Divya U cried and Sudeep named Divya Uruduga as the Cry Baby of the second innings, and contestants also agreed to that. He said when compared to the first innings Divya has been crying a lot in the second innings. A few housemates including Divya herself agreed to it. Anyway, Divya U is the most favourite contestant of BBK viewers and she has impressed the audience with her game. Netizens say that Sudeep's words will surely make Divya U bounce back and she will give better performance in the coming days.