BBK8: Is Divya Uruduga Coming Back to Bigg Boss House?

The most popular Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 8 is all set to be back with its second innings. This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that the show runners have decided to resume the show after it was suspended due to a surge in Covid cases across the state. Colors Kannada officially announced the comeback of the show on Wednesday. The channel has released the promos of Aravind KP, Shubha Poonja, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, and Shamanth Bro Gowda. The audience are desperate to know what's in store for them in the second innings of BBK8.

While talking about Divya U's re-entry, netizens can't stop talking about Divya Uruguda ever since the Colors Kannada announced the comeback of BBK8 in its second innings. Fans are waiting to see Divya U's promo. We can say that BBK viewers are waiting to watch the chemistry between Divya U and Aravind KP. It is worth mentioning here that after Divya Uruguda and Aravind KP step out of the glass house, their popularity grew by leaps and bounds.

A section of the audience says that Divya U may not re-enter the BBK house. Because earlier she was sent out of the glass house after she developed an infection. Also, the re-entry of Divya U and Aravind KP in the second innings will make the show more interesting and fun. We should wait and watch to see which contestants will change the game as they might have watched the previous episodes of BBK8 during their lockdown days at home. It won't be wrong if we said that every contestant who enters the house this time has a clear opinion about their housemate and the way they play their games.

