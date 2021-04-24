BBK8 Shocker: Not Aravind KP, But This Contestant Has Bagged Highest Number Of Votes

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is turning out to be more interesting and intriguing by the day. The show is about to end in a couple of weeks from now. Every contestant is trying every trick in the trade to impress the audience in one way or the other to survive in the house till the grand finale episode.

We will soon witness an elimination and the contenders who are in the nomination list for this week's eviction are Manju, Divya Suresh, Prashanth, Vaishnavi, Raghu and Rajeev. Latest news we hear from our trusted sources is that Divya Uruduga is believed to have garnered the highest votes compared to other contestants who have been nominated for this week's eviction.

This means that Divya has emerged more popular than Aravind who is the hot favourite of the BBK viewers in season 8.

The same sources assert that Divya, Manju, Rajeev, Prashanth are likely to enter into safe zone. Raghu and Vaishnavi are in danger zone for this week's eviction. Vaishnavi is likely to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 this Sunday. However, Shamanth Bro Gowda who escaped elimination after wild card contestant Vyjayanthi Adiga opted out of the show is still around. We wonder why he wasn't nominated.

It’s too early to predict but let’s wait and watch how the drama will unfold. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.