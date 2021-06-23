BBK8: Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP Give Arviya Fans A Surprise in Pilot Episode

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to air today at 6 pm on Colors Kannada. Colors Kannada has released a promo from tonight's episode, where we can see Aravind KP and Divya U are wearing the same color dress. Divya U and Aravind KP have already got a huge fan following on social media platforms. Arviya fans are excited to see Divya U and Aravind KP re-enter the BBK house. However, netizens were ecstatic to see Aravind KP and Divya U twinning.

The photos of Aravind KP and Divya U from promo are being widely circulated on Twitter and Instagram by Arviya fans. Fans maintain that Aravind and Divya U's bond will continue in the second innings too. Aravind KP and Divya U's chemistry in the first innings earned them a lot of attention. There are several fan pages in the name of Arviya, a combination of Aravind and Divya. In the second innings, we should see if Bigg Boss has any plans for Divya U and Aravind KP.

What do u think? Will Aravind KP and Divya U continue to bond in the second innings also?