BBK8: Divya Uruduga’s Brother Shares Health Update, Says She is Fine

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season-8 is one of the most popular reality shows on the Indian television right now. The show always manages to be in the news. But, this time, it is for a different reason altogether as BBK8's most popular contestant Divya Uruduga is likely to step out of the house.

If you are regularly following Bigg Boss Kannada, you would know that Divya Uruduga is unwell and she suffering because of a Urinary tract infection. Divya fans and Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are asking Colors Kannada to give them an update about Divya Uruduga’s health.

According to trusted sources, we got to know that Divya Uruduga is fine now. Yes. Good news to the fans of Divya Uruduga, and it has been confirmed by Divya Uruduga’s brother. But there’s no official word yet on whether she will come back to the house or not. We have to wait and watch whether Divya Uruduga will bid goodbye to the show or will she play the game from the secret room.

