BBK8: Divya U Plays Peacemaker As Tempers Flare Over Bags In Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is in its seventh week. With six contestants already evicted from the Bigg Boss house by host Kichcha Sudeepa, the show has become more interesting. This weekend, as we told earlier, will miss host Kichcha Sudeep, who has excused himself over illness. On the other hand, there are a lot of speculations on social over a special host making an appearance to announce the name of this week's eliminated contestant.

In the meantime, Bigg Boss has assigned bus task to contestants in which they have been asked to pick their bags and board the bus. The one who remains will be shown the door, it appears.

However, in the latest promo released by the makers, Kannada Bigg Boss contestants are seen fighting over the bags. Shamanth, Rajeev, Vishwa are seen having an argument over the bags. In the end, Divya is seen pacifying the contestants asking them not to lose their cool. The latest Bigg Boss promo released by colors Kannada has created a lot of interest among Bigg Boss show buffs.

Who will win the task and who will be left in the end? Watch the Kannada Bigg Boss episode tonight to find out.