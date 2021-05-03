BBK8: Divya U First Female Contestant to Create History On Twitter

The Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 Female contestant Divya Uruduga is gaining huge popularity outside the Bigg Boss house. For sure Divya U will enjoy her BBK fame after she steps out of the glasshouse. Divya U has been in focus since the Jodi task with Aravind KP. She has been trolled a lot ever since she entered the Bigg Boss Kannada show.

Now Divya U is the first female contestant in the history of BBK to trends on Twitter. By reaching 21.3K tweets on-trend, she created history for the first time in Bigg Boss Kannada. Netizens say Divya U totally deserves it as she is beautiful inside-out. They are requesting Colors Kannada to give her more screen space and to add her singing clips in the main episodes. Apparently, Aravind KP is also one of the reasons for Divya U's fame. The couple's chemistry is being much talked about and fans of the duo are trending the hashtag #Araviya on Twitter.

Wow! It's amazing!We created history in BBK for the 1st time for our bossy lady #DivyaU.She totally deserves it as she is beautiful inside-out.I request @ColorsKannada @Gundkal sir to give her more SS as we fans want to see her more.Plz add her Singing clips in main episode#BBK8 https://t.co/5kuYjQVcTa — Jyothi (@princess_jyothi) May 3, 2021