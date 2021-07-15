BBK8: Divya Suresh, Shamanth Overtake This Top Contestant

Colors Kannada's most watched TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 8 is being hosted by Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep for the past few years. With the weather turning gloomy, if you guys are experiencing mid-week blues, we have something to cheer you up. What we have got for our readers will surely drive all the blues away. Contestants in the current edition of Bigg Boss are proving themselves by performing the tasks to show why they deserve to stay in the house.

Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Manju Pavgada are giving their best in every task. These contestants also have a huge fan following among the BBK viewers. The buzz on social media suggests that Vaishnavi Gowda is not putting any efforts in the show. At least in the past week, netizens say that Vaishhanvi is laid back and trying much to entertain the viewers. Besides, her performance in the tasks too is being seen as satisfactory.

Yet, there's no denying that Vaishnavi is one of the top contenders for finalists. BBK viewers say that she will still figure among the top five finalists only because of her fan following, if not, she would be out of the race by now. Now, a section of BBK viewers are of the view that Vaishnavi Gowda shouldn’t be in the top five finalists as she doesn’t deserve it at all.

Instead, they are urging the show runners to give the chance to Shamanth or Divya Suresh, who are really playing the game well and making an effort to entertain the viewers. If Shamanth or Divya Suresh continue to play the game with the same energy, they will no doubt be among the top five finalists in Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

It remains to be seen whether Shamanth or Divya Suresh will be able to beat Vaishnavi Gowda to reach the top five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.