BBK8: Divya Suresh To Get Eliminated In Tomorrow's Episode?

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh has managed to reach the grand finale week. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Divya Suresh has come a long way by overcoming all the hurdles in the house. Bigg Boss contestants reaching the finale week is no mean task, it's a huge challenge given the tough competition.

Every contestant who wants to reach the final must first impress the viewers with their performance, then only will they able to get votes from the audience. On the other hand, the show makers can save the contestants only if they bag enough votes from Bigg Boss viewers.

Buzz is that Divya Suresh is likely to get eliminated in tomorrow's episode, as she seems to be the weak contestant left in the Bigg Boss house compared to other strong contestants like Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, and Manju Pavagada. The makers are planning to bid farewell to Divya Suresh by playing her journey in the house before her elimination, it is learnt.

The showrunners are planning to bid special goodbye to Divya Suresh as she has managed to reach the grand finale week. It now remains to be seen when Divya Suresh is going to get eliminated from the house. The remaining five contestants will be the top five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Watch this space for all the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 updates. We will surely post each and detail happening in the house right here for our readers.

