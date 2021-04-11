BBK8: Did Vyjayanthi Adiga's Self Elimination Save Shamanth From Eviction?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to enter into its seventh week. Kichcha Sudeep is set for another round of weekend talks with the contestants with Super Sunday with Sudeep. Of course, Saturday was Vaaradha Kathe Kichchana Kathe during which time he gave his analysis of the contestants' performances.

Now, If the latest buzz around Bigg Boss Kannada is to believed, Samanth Bro Gowda will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week. But here's the twist. Apparently, Vyjayanthi Adiga, who entered the house in the wild card category has opted to get eliminated instead of Shamanth as she wasn't able to take it. There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is unlike other TV reality show where there is a lot of mental stress. One has to know how to play mind games to survive inside the house. Also, one has to put up with sarcasm and even humiliation and put up a bold front to seem unfazed in front of the audience. Perhaps, Vyjayanthi couldn't do this. So, we hear that she requested Bigg Boss to evict her instead of Shamanth.

Netizens say that Samanth Bro Gowda too has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. A section of BBK viewers are confused, whether to believe this elimination or not because some say Vyjayanthi has been eliminated from Bigg Boss instead of Samanth Bro. But if Samanth Bro is saved this week, he is surely to maintain distance from Prashanth Sambargi and Chakravarthy Chandrachud, whose reputation inside the house and among the audience is nothing to write home about. In all probabilities, should Shamanth survive eviction then he will hang around more with the most popular contestant Aravind KP to make sure he stands a chance to figure among the finalists.



Now, we have to wait and watch what twist are the BBK makers planning for their viewers. There is a high likelihood of there being either fake elimination or double elimination this weekend. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.