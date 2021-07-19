BBK8: Did Kichcha Sudeep Accidently Reveal Bigg Boss 8 Winner Name?

Things in Kannada Bigg Boss house are changing and so is the equation between contestants. Viewers have already chosen their winner. However, anything can happen in Bigg Boss and who other than BBK viewers know this better?

In yesterday's episode, Super Sunday with Sudeep, the Bigg Boss host was seen having friendly banter with 'reshme', the name given to Vaishnavi. And to every question he asked the contestants, he would come back to Vaishnavi for an opinion. He also praised Vaishnavi after she spoke about not crossing the line with housemates no matter how close one is. She was responding to Kichcha Sudeep's question on how close should one get with fellow contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Vaishnavi said there is a fine line between friendship and being close and one should not cross it. She added that one must maintain some distance to prevent getting into an unnecessary fight. This impressed Sudeep a great deal and he even said, if I had met this side of Vaishnavi before, I would have run Bigg Boss season 8 in a different way.

With these statements, it was very clear that Sudeep is all praises for Vaishnavi's performance. While we know that Aravind KP is the audience's hot favourite to win the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 title, the game seems to be tilting in a different direction after Kiccha's praises last night. Do you think Vaishnavi has it in her to win the Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 title? share your views with us.

Come back to sakshipost for all the updates related to Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.