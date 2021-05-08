BBK8: Did Divya Uruduga Cause Huge Loss To Colors Kannada?

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Uruduga has become a household name ever since her stint in the most popular TV reality show. Divya Uruduga is perhaps the second contestant after Aravind KP to have earned a huge fan following in Karnataka.

Divya Uruduga performed well in the tasks, but , she became popular among the audience for her relationship with Aravind KP. The duo became popular among their legion of fans aftter the jodi task.

Latest news we hear is that Divya Uruduga has reportedly caused to a huge loss for show makers, Colors Kannada. Yes, what you read is right. Most of the audience used to watch the show only because of the cute couple Aravind-Divya Uruduga.

As you all might be aware Divya Uruduga has been hospitalized and under treatment for Urinary tract infection. Aravind is not focusing on the game, as his mind and thoughts are wandering around Divya’s health. Now, BBK viewers are not interested in watching the show due to Divya’s absence on the show. Many of them are switching off their TVs as they are unable to watch Bigg Boss without her. This is after the disappointment over Sudeep skipping the show over the last couple of episodes.

Some viewers find the show boring without either Divya Uruduga or Sudeep. The viewership for the show seems to have dripped and Divya Uruduga could be one of the reasons for Colors Kannada suffering losses. Imagine what the absence of a popular contestant can do to the show.

Losing viewership on any platform will be a huge loss to the show makers. And Divya Uruduga's absence is no exception.

Divya fans are hoping that she comes back soon to the show.