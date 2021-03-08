BBK8: Dhanushree Elimination Unfair, Say Kannada Bigg Boss Viewers

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has become talk of the town. Last night, Kichcha Sudeep was back on the show to grill the contestants on their performance during Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe episode. It is said that Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss show TRPs rating are decent. If sources are to be believed, the show organisers are believed to have decided not to eliminate any contestants during the first week of elimination.

Unfortunately, due to poor ratings, the show makers and Kichcha Sudeep didn't have any choice but to resort to evicting one of the contestants out of the blue. The makers eliminated Tik Tok star Dhanushree from the house as she is said to have garnered the least votes from the audience.

However, this has not gone down well with Bigg Boss viewers. Netizens are upset with Dhanushree's elimination. Some of them are requesting show makers to bring back Dhanushree and they are also urging them to give her one more chance to prove herself. A section of people are saying on social media that Dhanushree's elimination was unfair. It remains to be seen whether Kannada Bigg Boss show runners will bring her back on the show. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets that are being posted in favour of Dhanushree: