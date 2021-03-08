BBK8: Dhanushree Eliminated from Kannada Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched and loved show in Indian Television. Last week, Kichcha Sudeep's launched a new season of Kannada Bigg Boss. As all the contestants have started settling in the house and one contestant from the show has left the show. Most of the audience will watch Bigg Boss only for elimination. People will be curious to know who will get evict or who left the house.

If you haven't watched last night episode, then, this piece of news is for you. Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Poonja, Vishwanath Haveri, Dhanushre and Raghu Gowda are nominated for last week eviction. All nominated contestants have garnered better votes than Dhanushree as she bagged the least votes from Bigg Boss fans and viewers. She has been evicted from the house due to the least votes.

Speaking after her evection from the house, Dhanushree said, “I feel little disappointed as I could have performed little better and I feel I could have gelled up with others here with everyone. But I was dominated by others. However, I must tell I did not perform up to the mark in tasks,” she said.