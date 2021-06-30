Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Crack in Manju Pavagada and Divya Suresh Relationship

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings is being well received by the viewers so much so that there seems to be a renewed interest in the show despite the fact that there was a break in between.

Viewers of BBK are glued to their television sets to watch the show. Contestants in the house are also giving their best and competing with all their might to outdo housemates. As we all know, contestants in the Bigg Boss house share different equations with different individuals.

In Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Divya Suresh and Manju P maintained a good bond in the first innings but when it came to the second innings there been some differences between them.

In the pilot episode of the second innings, Divya Suresh and Manju promised Kichcha Sudeep that they would play their individual game to overcome the drawbacks of the first innings. Manju P kept his promise after entering the house. But in case of Divya Suresh, she played the tasks without any distraction for a few days, but now it seems that she is repeating the mistake of clinging to Manju.

In the recently released promo of Colors Kannada, Manju and Divya Suresh are seen having an argument over something and Manju asks Divya Suresh to admit her mistake. In response, Divya Suresh tells Manju that he always supports the others and asks why he isn't like before, to which Manju responds that he can't be like that. By this promo, it is apparent that there is a crack in Manju and Divya Suresh's Relationship. Colors Kannada will undoubtedly break the TRP rating for this week with this episode