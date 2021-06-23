BBK8 Contestants Have To Try Hard in Second Innings, Here's Why

With its promos, the TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings has captured the attention of BBK viewers. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are eager to learn what the new season has in store for the contestants following their re-entry into the house. This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that a channel has restarted a show after its suspension for whatever reason. In fact, in other languages, the show was cancelled altogether without a winner.

It is known that Bigg Boss Kannada contestants are now entering the glass house with some game strategy in mind after watching their mistakes in the previous episodes when they sat at home during the past week following the lockdown.

However, after entering the BBK house, Bigg Boss is expected to surprise all of the contestants with tasks from day itself. On the very first day, Bigg Boss has started assigning tough tasks to the contestants. Also, contestants are said to have been asked to nominate each other directly, which contestants did not expect. So it is evident that Colors Kannada is working on something exciting and unexpected to keep the audience entertained. This simply means that contestants have to think ahead and to stay in the game.

BBK8 second innings is going to gain much more popularity than its first innings. So stay tuned to the Sakshi Post for more interesting news and gossip from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.