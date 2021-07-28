BBK8: This Contestant's Entry Into Grand Finale Confirmed

Kichcha Sudeeps' popular reality TV show Kannada Bigg Boss 8 is all set to end by next weekend. The Kannada Bigg Boss 8 grand finale is likely to be held in the second week of August.

The preparation for Bigg Boss Kannada 8 grand finale is in full swing. The winner prediction for Kannada Bigg Boss 8 has been going on social media for a while. It's a known fact that Divya Uruduga is the captain of the house.

Sudeep announced the grand finale would be held by next weekend, which means Divya Uruduga is the first contestant seem to have won a ticket to the finale.

As Divya Uruduga being the captain of the house, she can't get evicted this weekend. She is safe till the grand finale episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Likewise, she is the first confirmed contestant to reach the top five finalists. But we have to wait and see whether will she emerges as the winner or runner up.

Audience will decide the ultimate winner and we have to wait to hear from the horse's mouth, host Sudeep on the finale episode. Keep watching this space for more updates.