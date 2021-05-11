BBK8 Contestants Emotional Moments After Bigg Boss Breaks News About Corona Situation Outside

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was progressing at a brisk pace. Everything was going as per planned. Even though the show hit the first roadblock after BBK host Kichcha Sudeep fell sick, Colors Kannada somehow managed to keep the audience engaged with new tasks and by roping in a female voice (Kanmani). But nothing seems to have worked for them.

After social activists in Karnataka protested against the show being aired when the shooting of other entertainment serials and movies had been halted, Colors Kannada had no choice but to take the tough decision much to the disappointment of contestants and Bigg Boss viewers.

So, Colors Kannada Business Head Parameshwar Gundkal took to his social media account to officially put all speculations to rest and announce t hat with a heavy heart, they would send all the contestants back home safely soon as they were suspending Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with requests from Bigg Boss viewers asking them not to cancel the show. But nothing could be done as a decision had been made and the show runners had to comply with the government rules.

Now, in the final episode, all the contestants who remained oblivious to what was happening outside got the shock of their lives when the makers played the news to them about the pandemic situation outside the house. All the contestants turned emotional on hearing the news. Have a look at this...