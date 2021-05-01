BBK8: This Contestant Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss House

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has been hitting the headlines with its drama-packed episodes ever since it went on air. The current season is heading to becoming disastrous for many reasons. The first and foremost reason is that makers are running the show without a host and they have brought in non-familiar contestants to the house.

The show makers have informed the viewers that Sudeep won’t be hosting the weekend episode owing to lockdown in the state. It is not the first time Sudeep has missed the weekend episode, for those who regularly watch the know must know by now that Sudeep skipped Bigg Boss weekend shows over the last two weeks as he was unwell.

Bigg Boss makers eliminated Rajeev last week without the host. They are going to do the same even this week, it is learned. Any wild guess who do will get evicted from the house this weekend? The buzz on social media suggests that Prashanth Sambargi will likely get eliminated from the house this weekend.

He was supposed to get eliminated during the seventh week eviction but the makers did fake elimination to fetch TRPs ratings. There are maximum chances for Prashanth to face the axe this weekend. What do you think, will Prashanth get eliminated this week? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.