BBK8 Contestant Vaishnavi's Deal With Colors May Help Her Win The Reality Show

n Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 house, we can see Aravind KP is giving his best to win the trophy from day one. The way he plays his game has impressed everyone in the house and also outside the glass house.

Now, Aravind KP has won the captaincy task for the second time. Netizens' wild guess is that Aravind KP will win Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 trophy after seeing his individual game. However, we came across this interesting bit of news that is sure to disappoint fans of Aravind KP. There is a rumor doing the rounds that Colors Kannada, the makers of Bigg Boss are planning to make Vaishnavi the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. The rumours suggest that Vaishnavi has signed a new project with Colors TV and Colors is promoting Vaishnavi through the Bigg Boss show.

Let's wait and watch whether Colors Kannada and BBK makers will decide the winner based on the votes or not. Keeping all this aside, Vaishnavi and Aravind KP are playing well by giving tough competition to each other.