BBK8: This Contestant Has Won Most Tasks In Kannada Bigg Boss 8

The second innings of Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has gained a lot of popularity ever since Colors Kannada resumed the show. From the first innings, BBK8 has been entertaining TV viewers with a lot of drama and interesting tasks in the house. Colors Kannada's decision to turn Prashanth Sambargi into a ghost has piqued the interest of the viewers who are hailing the channel for spicing up the show with their creative task.

In the second innings, Bigg Boss began assigning tasks to contestants as soon as they entered the BBK house. The tasks are the main source of entertainment for viewers, and all the contestants in the house give their best to win the task so as to survive in the house.

As we all know, Aravind KP is the only contestant who never gives up on any hard task. And the interesting part is that Aravind KP has won the most number of tasks since day one of the BBK8 first innings. Manju and Prashanth S are also contestants who give their best to win a task. Apart from his chemistry with Divya U, Aravind KP has a special fan base for his own style of playing tasks and for his unassuming nature in the house. Now, Aravind KP has continued his energy in the second innings also. In fact, this time around the ever silent Aravind has started speaking up and letting his thoughts known to housemates. Although we know it is too early to predict anything right now, but it won't be a wonder if Aravind KP wins the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 going by the way his populariy is soaring each day.

Meanwhile, Manju Pavagada too is giving his best in the second innings. He would often hang out with Divya Suresh in the earlier innings but when he made a comeback to the show, his game strategy seems to have changed. Thus, Manju is giving tough competition to Aravind and other top contenders for finalists.