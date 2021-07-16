BBK8: This Contestant in Finals Without Any Effort

Looks like Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Chakravarthy Chandrachud is the favorite person of the show makers. How else would you explain CC being saved time and again by the Bigg Boss even after all the hungama he creates in the house? Kannada Bigg Boss lovers will surely agree with us on this, yeah? Chakravarthy Chandrachud is one of the weakest contestants in the house. He is known to grab the headlines because of his fights or hurting other contestants.

On one hand, Bigg Boss viewers were expecting Chakravarthy Chandrachud would get evicted this week. But, all the time Chakravarthy is getting saved by the show runners. Once again, the show makers have proved how much they want Chakravarthy to be in the house.

Last night, Bigg Boss is said to have given Chakravarthy Chandrachud immunity from eviction for another week. Yes, Chakravarthy is going to stay at least another one week in the house. Bigg Boss Kannada is expected to wrap up by the end of this month.

Considering that the show makers will conclude the show by last week of July, Chakravarthy is likely to be be the first contestant to reach the top five finalists in Kannada Bigg Boss season 8, i.e. if Colors Kannada does end the show by month-end.

If things continue as they are, CC keeps getting saved then there is no doubt that Chakravarthy will be the first contestant to enter into the grand finale of BBK8 and that too without any effort. Before jumping to any conclusion, we will wait and see how the show will unfold in the coming days.