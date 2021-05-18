BBK8 Contestant Creates Historic Record On Twitter: Deets Inside

The hugely popular Bigg Boss Kannada season 8's male contestant Aravind KP has gained a massive fan following outside the Bigg Boss house. Aravind KP is enjoying his BBK fame after he stepped out of the glass house. Aravind KP has been in focus since day one of entering the BBK house. Aravind KP and Divya U are one of the most talked about BBK8bcontestants on social media.

Now, Aravind KP is the first male contestant in the history of BBK to trend on Twitter and Instagram almost on a daily basis. Aravind KP has reached 50K plus trending tweets in one day. Aravind KP created history for the first time in Bigg Boss Kannada. It is not an easy feat to earn that kind of popularity and fan following on Social Media with a brief stint on TV. However, Aravind did it with his performance in Kannada Bigg Boss Season-8 which was suspended by show makers Colors Kannada over government restrictions following a spike in cases. Compared to other contestants, Aravind KP has gained a lot from the show which has exceeded his own expectations. Netizens say Aravind KP totally deserves all the name, fame and praises.

Also, for those in the know, it's pretty evident that Divya U and Aravind KP's Jodi has got a special fan base on social media platforms. The couple's chemistry is being much talked about and fans of the duo are trending the hashtag #Araviya on Twitter.