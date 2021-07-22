Here’s Why Colors Kannada Are Breaking Favourite Jodi Aravind-Divya Uruduga

There is no denying the fact that the Aravind KP-Divya Uruduga jodi is the reason for Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 becoming hugely popular on the small screen. I am sure you know that we are not at all exaggerating.

We have already told you many times that Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga have a huge fan following among show lovers. The duo has earned a loyal fan base by doing well in their tasks, maintaining a good relationship with their peers in the house. Unlike a few contestants in the house, the duo never gossips about others in the house.

Colors Kannada often promotes them in every promo, especially the sweet candid moments between the couple. Now, in a latest development, Colors Kannada has given a huge twist to the show and surprised Araivya fans with a new promo in which BBK's most popular contestants Aravind and Divya Uruduga are fighting over something.

Now, the hottest topic of discussion in social media is why Colors Kannada, which made them the most loved pair on the small screen is now trying to break them up.

The buzz on social media suggests that the show could be getting low TRP ratings and that's the reason why the makers have come up with this new strategy of breaking popular jodis in the house.

In Monday’s episode, the showrunners also created a rift between Manju and Vaishnavi Gowda who were said to be siblings in the house. They also made them nominate each other for this week's eviction. Now we hear that Colors Kannada is next planning to put Aravind and Divya Uruduga in the danger zone by making them nominate each other as they want to eliminate at least one contestant before the pre-finale episode, as per the buzz.

The show makers could plan anything but the two can’t get eliminated, as they will surely fetch a majority of votes than any other contestants in the house.