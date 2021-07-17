Kichcha Sudeep is all set to entertain all of us in tonight's episode Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe. Currently, the shoot for Weekend episodes is underway and the makers must be shooting for tomorrow's episode.

The showrunners are following all the Covid protocols for the weekend episodes, that’s why there are no special guests appearing on the show.

In a shocking exit, reports are abuzz that Bigg Boss Kannada's strong contestant Vaishnavi Gowda is said to have been eliminated from the house. The reason behind this perhaps is that she doesn’t want to stay in the house.

Yes, we do agree Vaishnavi Gowda is one of the strong contestants in the house and she earned a huge fan following through the show. She has all the qualities to be in the top five finalists. The buzz on social media suggests that Vaishnavi Gowda has been eliminated from Kannada Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

We don’t know whether Vaishnavi Gowda is really evicted or not. To know the truth about Vaishnavi Gowda’s elimination, we have to wait for tomorrow's episode Super Sunday With Sudeep. But, Vaishanvi Gowda’s sudden elimination has become a hot topic of discussion on all social media platforms.

