BBK8: Chandrakala Mohan's Sensational Comments About Love Birds Inside BB House After Elimination

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestant Chandrakala Mohan got evicted from the house the last week. She is one of the strongest contenders in the BB house.

In an interview with TOI, Chandrakala said that "I never had an idea of entering the BB house. I was shocked when my name got circulated in the media stating that I'm, one of the expected contestants, two years ago."

She further added that she felt very happy when Bigg Boss makers approached her and couldn't refuse to be a part of the show.

Chandrakala said that it was completely a different experience to be in the BB house.

She said that she knew only Shubha Poonja, Shankar Ashwath sir, and Divya Uruduga and later started building a good rapport with everyone.

She added that everyone in the house treated her like a motherly figure and was overwhelmed with the respect given by her co-contestants.

In another interview, she spoke about Divya Urudaga and Aravind KP. She said that she feels both of them are in love and care each other. She also said that "Aravind wants to build a relationship with Divya Urudaga but she is in a comfort zone with Dakar Rally champion. Of course, she is more caring towards Aravind."

Chandrakala also said that Aravind and Divya play the game in a genuine manner and accept the challenges given by the Bigg Boss.

She said that it was her bad luck that she stepped out of the house early. She said that she played her game in a genuine manner.