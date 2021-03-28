BBK8: Chandrakala Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 In Week 4 Eviction

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has entered its fourth week. While Kichcha Sudeep's much awaited weekend episode Vaaradha Kathe Kichchna Jothe began last night, all eyes were on who will get eliminated from the Kannada Bigg Boss house in week four.

As per the strong buzz doing the rounds, Chandrakala may be shown the door this weekend.

Interestingly, 13 of the 14 contestants have been nominated for eviction in the fourth week. Social media is abuzz with talks that in all probability, Chandrakala will be the one to be eliminated from the Kannada Bigg Boss house. It is a general practice to ask contestants to nominate two housemates each for eviction. However, Bigg Boss did not give them that chance in the previous week. All contestants but one were nominated directly for elimination. The only BBK8 contestant who's in the safe zone this week is said to be captain Arvind KP.

Kichcha Sudeep is all set to come back to the Bigg Boss house on Sunday evening again to announce the name of the contestant who will be eliminated from the house. Let's see if Chandrakala is the one to go. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates.