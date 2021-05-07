BBK8: Chandrachud Trying To Set Up Priyanka With Shamanth

Popular TV reality show Bigg Boss is always grabbing attention because of the Jodis in the house. Even though contestants enter the house alone by the time they spend 100 days locked up inside the house, they end up making friends, enemies and even partners for life.

In every Bigg Boss show (irrespective of the language), there will be at least one couple who share good chemistry. Now, talking of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga Jodi has recently gained a lot of attention on social media, while Manju and Divya S duo is another couple in the house getting equal attention from the BBK viewers.

In yesterday's episode, we saw Chadrachud trying to play cupid to another couple. Yes, you are right, Chandrachud was seen setting up Priyanka Thimmesh with Shamanth. But Priyanka gets irked by this and shouts at Chandrachud. She also asks him to mind his own business.

Netizens wonder why Chandrachud can't play his own game instead of focusing on Shamanth and Priyanka Thimmesh controversy. BBK viewers say that there are already enough couples in the house and that they do not want to see any more Jodis. Check out the video, where Chandrachud is trying to set up Priyanka with Shamanth.