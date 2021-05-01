BBK8: Chakravarthy Chandrachud is New Captain of Bigg Boss House

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada is heading towards its tenth week. The Contestants in the house are giving tough competition to each other in the tasks. It is known that the Bigg Boss assigned some tasks to other contestants to decide tenth-week captain.

In the captaincy task, each contender was given a song. When the particular song is played, other contestants were asked to dance. The contestant who earns maximum support wins the captaincy task. The contenders were Manju, Chandrachud and Aravind KP.

Aravind KP: "Googly song": Vaishnavi, Raghu, DivyaUruduga (supported)

Manju: Mylaari song: DivyaSuresh, Nidhi, Shubha (supported)

Chakravarthy Chandrachud: "Jackie song": Shamanth, PrashanthSambargi, PriyankaThimmesh (supported).

According to Voot live viewers, Chandrachud won the captaincy task for the tenth week. Earlier on Twitter, Aravind KP fans trolled Shamanth for supporting Chandrachud and said that he had lost the support of Aravind fans.