BBK8: Chakravarthi Apologises For Showing the Middle Finger

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants Chandrachud is known for his controversial fights and has no hold over his tongue. From day one of the second innings, Chandrachud has been in the headlines for some reason or the other. This BBK contestant was always seen opposing the jodis in the glass house. Chandrachud was also known to use inappropriate words Priyanka Thimmesh, who was eliminated last week. Even Divya Suresh and Prashanth S faced humiliation from Chandrachud.

As we know, Priyanka T and Chandrachud used to have arguments in every episode. In one episode last week, Chandrachud showed his middle finger. Kichcha Sudeep pointed that out in Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe and told Chandrachud that he was not supposed to do that to any contestant while giving him a piece of his mind. Netizens also demanded that Chandrachud be eliminated from the show for that reason. Anyway, after the episode, Chandrachud realised his folly and apologized in front of the camera for showing his middle finger. But we all know better than to believe him. Chandrachud and his controversial fights are a never-ending story in the BBK8 house. Earlier, Sudeep told Chandrachud in the weekend episode that this was the first week in the second innings that he had kept his tongue under control.

