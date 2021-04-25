BBK8 Buzz: Rajeev Eliminated From Bigg Boss House?

There is a lot of buzz going around about ninth-week elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Earlier BBK viewers guessed that Raghu will get eliminated for this week but after Raghu won the captaincy task and showed his best performance in this week's tasks audience has changed their opinion and guessed Prashanth S will get eliminated. But now for change, they say Rajeev will be evicted from Bigg Boss house. And some channels are also predicting that Rajeev is evicted from glass house.

BBK viewers are totally confused by this week's nominations and unable to guess who will be evicted. In the last week's eviction, everyone expected Shamanth or Chandrachud will get eliminated but for a twist, Vishwa got evicted. By taking last week's elimination scenario netizens are now expecting show makers will evict Rajeev for the ninth week. Let us wait and watch what twist does show makers are planning for this week's eviction. Follow Sakshi Post for more information.