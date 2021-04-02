BBK8 Buzz: Chandrachud Not Trustworthy, Says Prashanth Sambargi

BBK8: If you are a die-hard fan of the Bigg Boss show and have been watching what's happening in Season 8 of Kannada Bigg Boss, then you sure know by now about the wildcard entry of Chakravarty Chandrachud. The former journalist entered the Bigg Boss house as the first wild card entry. Netizens say that after Chandrachud entered the BB house, Prashanth Sambargi looked tense and insecure. They believe that Chandrachud may have triggered his insecurity. On the other hand, somebody overheard Prashanth Sambargi's remark that Chandrachud was not worth trusting. Now, netizens are making fun of Prashanth Sambargi's statement that Chandrachud is not to be trusted. After the wild card entry, Bigg Boss viewers are also expecting Chandrachud to change the direction of the house according to his script and plans.

Chandrachud, on his part, seems to be connecting well with the housemates. He seems to have a good bonding with all the contestants even though they are complete strangers to him. But we should wait and see whether Chandrachud will connect with Prashanth Sambargi or not. BBK8 fans are eagerly waiting for Chandrachud and Prashanth Sambargi faceoff gave the fact that Sambargi is not too welcoming of the new entrant. Netizens are also hoping that Chadrachud will give a reality check to everyone in the house.