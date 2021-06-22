BBK8 Buzz: Bigg Boss Kannada Second Innings to Last 50 Days

Colors Kannada's much talked about reality show Bigg Boss Season 8 is all set to air from Wednesday. Sudeep is back to the sets, he is shooting for the pilot episode. The show organizers have planned a few interesting elements, including dances by celebrities and special guest for this Wednesday to woo us all.

It is for the first time in history that a Bigg Boss show is resuming after being suspended. Actually, Bigg Boss is being aired in all Indian languages, but they never restarted their shows after it was halted due to lockdown or for any other reason for that matter. If you recall, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 had completed around 75 episodes, they were just left with just another month episodes to declare the winner. But, the show runners were forced to cancel the show as the state government imposed lockdown due to a surge in corona cases.

Now, the latest news doing the rounds is that the show makers are planning to extend the show by a couple of weeks. As per the buzz, the show runners are likely to run Bigg Boss Kannada version 2.0 for 50 days. If this really happens, then it would be good news to Kannada Bigg Boss viewers.

There's also a chance of bringing in a few wild card entries to spice things up inside the house. However, an official confirmation regarding the extension of the show by 50 more days in version 2.0 is awaited. Let's wait and watch how the show will unfold in the coming days. It remains to be seen who will make it to the top five finalists.