BBK8: Bigg Boss Viewers Ask Chakravarthi To Shut Up Or Get Out Of The House

Meta: Kannada Bigg Boss Viewers Slam Chakravarthi Over Vulgar Comments

With each passing day, Kannada Bigg Boss is getting interesting and grabbing a lot of attention from the general public. Show makers are also giving tough tasks to the contestants. Some contestants are trying hard to prove themselves as well as to sustain in the house for a long time.

Show buffs do not want to miss even a single episode and are following each and every development closely. If you are a Bigg Boss addict then you must be familiar with the contestant Chakravarthy? Obviously, who can forget him. He is one person who was brought in as a wild card contestant to spice up things in the house and he's living up to their expectations. In fact he has exceeded expectations by staying in the news and creating new controversies day after day.

Chakravarti is often found gossiping about other contestants in the house. Looks like Chakravarthy is upset with Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada’s relationship. He was heard telling other contestants in the house other day on how the two faked their relationship to survive in the house. While Manju took his comments sportingly and did not react, Divya Suresh broke down.

Netizens who watched the episode, are asking who’s Chakravarthy to control Contestants' behaviour or emotions of others. They say that when he can lose his temper on others at the drop of a hat when being targeted, how can he comment on other contestants.

Bigg Boss viewers are now urging show makers to tell Chakravarthy either to focus on the game or to show him the door.

If Chakravarthy continues his misbehaviour, then he may not figure among the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 8..

My dear readers, what do you think of Chakravarthi's comments? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

