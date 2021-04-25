BBK8: Bigg Boss Kannada Viewers Demand Elimination Of Existing Contestants, Want New Faces in House

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is ruling the TRP charts. As we learned that BBK viewers will miss Kichcha Sudeep on stage for the second time for weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada. Netizens are expecting show makers will plan some special Sunday episode with guest host. Talking about today's elimination, BBK viewers troll show makers and Colors Kannada to cancel the ninth week's elimination or plan for the secrete room.

The audience demand to cancel ninth week eviction and take up double eviction for the tenth week. In that case for next week's nomination process, BBK fans suggest Bigg Boss to nominate all the contestants in the house. So that they can evict weak contestants in the Bigg Boss house by double elimination and asks to bring new faces inside the house via wild card. BBK viewers say that they bored with the present season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Earlier there are rumours doing rounds that Rashmika Mandanna may visit the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 for Sunday weekend special episode.