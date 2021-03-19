BBK8: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Latest Promo Is Emotions At Peak

Colors Kannada has released the latest promo of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. The latest episode promo is all about BBK8 contestants turning emotional. Kannada Bigg Boss 8 will sure take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride. In the upcoming episode, we can see Bigg Boss contestants revealing the emotional stories from their lives.

In the lastest episode, contestants are seen feeling for each other as each one shares their struggles in life to reach where they are today. Manju Pavagad is seen making a strong statement about overcoming poverty in his life and Shankar Ashwath is seen speaking about his late father's illness. While Raghu Gowda is talking about the bond with his late mother.

Check out :